Community transmission of Coronavirus reported on Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE first confirmed case of community transmission of the Novel Coronavirus in the Federation has been recorded on Nevis, raising concerns about the spread of the ailment.

Confirmation of the community spread of the virus was made yesterday (Mar. 2) during a media brief, where health officials announced the second confirmed case on that island and the ninth in the country.Providing the update, Junior Minister of Health Wendy Phipps disclosed that the patient is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.

She explained that so far there have been zero deaths recorded in the Federation. However, it was announced that there are 113 persons who have been tested with nine confirmed positive and 87 confirmed negative.During her announcement, Minister Phipps told the nation that so far 140 people have been released from quarantine.

