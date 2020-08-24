Compete Caribbean Technical Assistance Services (TES)

Basseterre, St. Kitts, (21 August 2020) (SKNIS)

Compete Caribbean has issued a call for applications towards its technical assistance grants in the form of Technical Assistance Services (TES). This call is geared towards Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism, agroprocessing and manufacturing sectors. Domestically owned small and medium sized hotels are welcomed to apply. TES will be used to increase productivity and innovation of the SMEs.

The types of technical assistance that can be accessed will vary and will be customized to the needs of the particular firm. Examples of such technical assistance are:

Digitization of Back-Office Business Processes

Optimizing Digital Marketing

Customer Relations

Booking

Technology related to water, waste and energy management that can make operations “greener”.

Compete Caribbean has granted an extension of the call for firms in Saint Kitts and Nevis until August 31st. SMEs can find additional information regarding the TES at the following link: https://www.competecaribbean.org/technical-extension-services-tes/. Applications can also be submitted via this link.