Compliance Officers urged to be diligent

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 6 2021 (SKNVIBES)

BEING one of those countries around the world with low COVID-19 numbers, St. Kitts and Nevis has produced yet another batch of Compliance Officers who are tasked with putting discipline first in ensuring that the protocols are enforced.

Twenty nine graduates of of a COVID-19 Complicance Course were urged to ensure that they practice preventative, corrective and supportive discipline in ensuring no breach or community spread of the virus occurs.Addressing the closing ceremony for the new batch of Compliance Officers at the Police Training School yesterday (Mar. 5), Head of the National Covid-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel urge the participants to ensure that they follow their duties and protocols at all times since they would be working at quarantine sites.

He used the platform to caution the Compliance Officers that it is serious business, noting that they have to ensure citizens and residents follow the protocols at all times.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty underscored that national security has taken on a different meaning.

READ MORE>>