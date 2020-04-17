Compliance Task Force to be implemented to address social and physical distancing protocols

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 17, 2020 (SKNIS)

A Compliance Task Force aimed at imposing social and physical distancing protocols in St. Kitts and Nevis will be implemented shortly, said Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force, at The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 16, 2020.

“We are bringing together a compliance task force and this task force will be responsible for enforcing a number of social and physical distancing protocols and other measures,” said Mr. Samuel.

Mr. Samuel noted that members of the COVID-19 National Task Force met with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Deputy Labour Commissioner and members of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

“We had a very fruitful meeting today. The meeting looked at some of the protocols, some of the business places that we can also deem as non-essential that can be open during the next few days of gradual relaxation from the curfew,” he said. “I can report to you that everyone is somewhat happy and extremely excited to see the way forward. The contributions were very good. All parties are satisfied that we are working together collaboratively in order to start this gradual process.”

The national task force chairman is appealing to citizens and residents to still proceed with caution during the gradual relaxation.

“Let us not lose focus and feel like we have already overcome. We have not. The doctors were very cautious in using the word gradual meaning that you have a level of responsibility to exercise still,” he said. “Let us not become complacent and drop the ball and become the epicentre of the Caribbean. That is not acceptable, that is not our objective. Our objective is to become successful in a good manner so that we can overcome this.”