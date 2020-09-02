Compliance with COVID-19 measures will help maintain St. Kitts and Nevis’ low infection and mortality rates

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 02, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The COVID-19 infection and mortality rates for St. Kitts and Nevis are among the lowest in the world, and Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris says if the Federation is to maintain these low rates citizens and residents must adhere to the non-pharmaceutical measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and health professionals that have helped in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

A new set of regulations came into effect from 5:00 am on Saturday, August 29 under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 14) Regulations, 2020, which saw the curfew that was in place since March 25 being totally lifted. Other protective measures, including the mandatory wearing of masks and physical distancing, remain in place. Speaking on the Tuesday, September 01 edition of Leadership Matters, Prime Minister Harris said.

