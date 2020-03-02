Conaree’s Winning Run Continues

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 27th, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

SOL IAS Conaree F.C. continues their winning ways in the SKNFA Premier League since the start of the calendar year with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fast Cash Saddlers F.C. on Tuesday night at the Warner Park. Errol O’Loughlin scored the lone goal in the 16th minute. Saddlers played most of the second half with ten men after Steve Barnes was issued a red card in the 49th minute.

“That is a problem that we have been having since the year started. We talked about it and we are going to sit down as a coaching staff and discuss what we are going to put in place as a plan so that we have our strikers hitting the ball to the goal a little bit more often,” Coach Phipps said. “The truth is that we are creating the same chances every game.