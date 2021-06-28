Condolences on the passing of Dr. Adly Meguid

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 27 2021(SKNVIBES)

Dr. Meguid was well known as an icon in the tourism industry in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, but more so in Nevis, where he was highly respected as a leading hotelier on Nevis.Lady Simmonds joins with me in extending heartfelt condolences to his family and to the staff of the Mount Nevis Hotel. We mourn with you and pray that you may find comfort even in this time of bereavement.

Shortly after our Nation celebrated Independence, we opened our United Nations Mission in new York, and Dr. Meguid, in association with Sir Kutayba Alghanim joined the staff of the Mission. Dr. Meguid offered his vast experience as an economist at the United Nations to St. Kitts and Nevis and served as Economic Adviser in our UN Mission for several years. It is a little known fact that Dr. Meguid did the technical research and analysis in relation to the CBI project which was introduced in 1984, and which is now the economic bulwark of St. Kitts and Nevis.

