Congratulations to St. Kitts-Nevis National Bank on its 50th Golden Anniversary

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 13 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce extends our warmest congratulations to St. Kitts-Nevis National Bank as it began celebrations of its 50th Anniversary celebrations on February 28, 2021. The Bank commenced operations in 1971, as the smallest

bank in the Federation and now has grown to become the largest commercial bank in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

According to its Managing Director, Dr. Analdo Bailey, National Bank was incorporated on 15 February 1971, with paid up capital of $164,000.00 and total assets of $440,000.00, and now boasts a capital base of $539 million and total assets in excess of $3.3 billion. Its financial performance has been impressive, with an unbroken record of growth and profit since its inception.National Bank is one of the CICs longest standing “A” Category members and has actively contributed to the development and growth of the Private Sector of the Federation over the years.

READ MORE>>