Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Dr. Drew

AFTER the announcement that the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party-led Dr. Terrance Drew had won the Constituency Eight seat and was sworn in yesterday (Aug. 6) as the fourth Prime Minister of the Federation, congratulatory messages kept pouring in from his local counterparts, regionally and further afield.

In commending Dr. Drew on his victory, Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mortley said, “Your fresh voice, intellectual and professional input, and background as a community activist, when added to the discussion at the CARICOM table, can only redound to the benefit of Caribbean people everywhere.”

Dr. Drew joined the likes of Dickon Mitchell of Grenada and Guyana’s Dr. Irfan Ali as two of the region’s youngest leaders, and his victory spoke well for the younger generation to emulate.

The United States State Department in its message on the General Elections said that they are looking forward to working with Dr. Drew “to further strengthen the U.S.-Saint Kitts and Nevis relationship and move our nations toward a brighter future”.

Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, also expressed congratulations to Dr. Drew, writing on social media that, “I congratulate Prime Minister elect Dr. Terrence Drew and his St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party for winning a majority of seats in yesterday’s election. May we now focus on healing and Nation building.”