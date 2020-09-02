Constituency #7 Domino League’s second round returns mixed results on opening night

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 2, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Defending champions Parsons Domino Club, and Phillips Domino Club who led at the end of round one in the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, suffered narrow defeats when the league’s second round opened on Tuesday September 1.Incidentally both games were played at the Tabernacle Police Station, where Saddlers Domino Club edged out defending champions Parsons Domino Club 13-12, and Christchurch Domino Club.

Those are the perfect revenge results as in the first round of Constituency Number Seven Domino League, which is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Parsons had beaten Saddlers 13-5 and Phillips had beaten Christchurch 13-11 in games played on Thursday August 6.

