Constituency two elects an executive

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Three weeks ago the bell rang in Central Basseterre and just like that election was in the air again. After a brief nomination and campaign period the time had come to cast the votes. On 2nd September, upwards of fifty (50) registered voters of constituency number two descended upon the headquarters of the People’s Action Movement to elect the executive that would assiduously assist the Hon. Jonel Powell over the next twelve-month period.

The top two positions of Chairman and Deputy Chairman were contested while the other positions saw candidates running unopposed. Outgoing Chairman Levar Flanders-Tross, went up against Mr. Dario Morton for the Chairman’s position. Surprisingly, the position of Deputy Chairman was quite heavily contested and featured a three-female battle royale. Offering themselves for service were the outgoing deputy Chair Sharina Laws and newcomers Venetia Williams and Deandra Carey.

