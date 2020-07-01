Construction On The New Sandy Point Police Station Facility Roughly 80 Percent Completed

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2020 (SKNIS)

Work is continuing apace on the construction of the new multi-purpose Sandy Point Police Station, located at Bouncing Hill, Sandy Point.The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration has long contended that the construction and rehabilitation of police stations and other law enforcement infrastructure across the Federation are important aspects of the stronger, safer future promised to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Anthony Skeete, Managing Director of Skeete and Associates Construction Company, stated in an interview on Tuesday, June 30, that work on the facility is roughly 80 percent completed.

“You could say 80 percent of the work is completed on the building. What we are waiting for are the tiles and doors. The windows are going in and we are waiting for the plumbing fixtures. Most of the plumbing fittings are on,” Mr. Skeete said, while giving an update on the construction process to date.

Mr. Skeete noted that there were a few setbacks to the work and completion of the facility. These included a slight adjustment to the placement of the building as well as the complete work stoppage as a result of measures implemented by the Government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Federation.

Mr. Skeete, who has over 40 years of experience in the field of construction, said their successful completion of this edifice will give further proof of the capabilities and capacity of local contractors.

“The same expertise and the same personnel you have outside, we have the same personnel here who can do any work. It’s just the equipment that some outside contractors have access to that we don’t have…but still we could do whatever,” Mr. Skeete added.

The delivery of a brand new Sandy Point Police Station is one that Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Sandy Point, the Honourable Shawn Richards, has lobbied for over the years and one that he is now passionate about.

According to Mr. Skeete, Deputy Prime Minister Richards, frequently visits the construction site – a practice which he has welcomed.

“I’m glad to see him when he comes around because he come to see what is going on so that he could have firsthand knowledge, so I’m glad when he comes around. It is a plus to me when I see him come around because he comes to look after the interest of the people and the interest of the country,” Mr. Skeete commented.

Upon completion, the 10,834 square feet facility will house four different governmental departments, namely: the Sandy Point Police Station, the Fire and Rescue Services, the Magistrate Court and the Customs Department.

Mr. Skeete anticipates that barring any further unforeseen setbacks, the Sandy Point Police Station will be completed within the next three months.