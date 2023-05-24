kn_flag

Contraband Seized At RLB International Airport

Contraband, Ezamination, Police, sEIZED

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, in cooperation with the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, successfully halted a smuggling attempt at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

On April 26th, 2023, a routine cargo scan detected several packages concealed inside a punching bag that entered the Federation the day before via ‘Amerijet’ from Miami. The package was deemed suspicious and the Police were alerted. Upon examination, the punching bag was found to contain four (4) vacuum sealed packages with vegetable material suspected to be cannabis. The contraband weighed two hundred and fifteen grams (215g), two hundred and (230g) two hundred and thirty grams, (238g) and two hundred and twenty-seven grams (227g).

