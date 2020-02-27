Coronavirus Reaches Latin America

Basseterre St.Kitts February 26 2020 (WINNFM)

Latin America has recorded its first case of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.Reports out of Brazil Wednesday indicate that a 61 year-old who had visited Italy contracted the virus.In Europe, health officials are having an increasingly difficult time as the number of infected persons climb on a daily basis. Germany reported that it was heading for a Coronavirus epidemic as they could not trace all the cases.

To date about 81,000 people have been infected with the illness in 37 countries.In a Reuters report Dr Bruce Aylward, head of a joint WHO-Chinese mission on the outbreak told reporters, “Think the virus is going to show up tomorrow. If you don’t think that way, you’re not going to be ready … This a rapidly escalating epidemic in different places.

