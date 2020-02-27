Coronavirus Reaches Latin America

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre St.Kitts February 26 2020 (WINNFM)

Latin America has recorded its first case of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.Reports out of Brazil Wednesday indicate that a 61 year-old who had visited Italy contracted the virus.In Europe, health officials are having an increasingly difficult time as the number of infected persons climb on a daily basis. Germany reported that it was heading for a Coronavirus epidemic as they could not trace all the cases.

To date about 81,000 people have been infected with the illness in 37 countries.In a Reuters report Dr Bruce Aylward, head of a joint WHO-Chinese mission on the outbreak told reporters, “Think the virus is going to show up tomorrow. If you don’t think that way, you’re not going to be ready … This a rapidly escalating epidemic in different places.

READ MORE>>

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X