Coroner’s Inquest into Customs Officer’s death underway

BASED on information from the Commissioner of Police, Attorney-General Garth Wilkin has revealed that the Coroner’s Inquests into two deaths that made national headlines are underway.

During the Prime Minister’s press conference yesterday ( Jan. 18), Wilkin was asked for an update on the Inquest, to which he revealed that based on information relayed by the Top Cop, the Inquest into the death of then 21-year-old Customs Officer, Andrew Douglas “began last year and it was adjourned over the holidays and it will continue”.

Douglas, a resident of Molineaux, was found dead at Customs Headquarters in 2020, and an autopsy report stated that death was a result of severe traumatic brain injury caused by a single gunshot wound to the head.