Corporate Support for Sugar Mas 51

Sugar Mas 51 was significantly boosted on Friday, October 28, 2022 when Carib Brewery (St. Kitts & Nevis) Limited, pledged its full support for the successful staging of Carnival in St Kitts Nevis.

Carib, contributed in the Gold Sponsorship category and a cheque of EC$35,000 was handed over to SKNNCC Chair, Shannon Hawley. The company was represented by Andre Amritt and Ajayi Dublin.

Carib has been an integral part of Carnival for many years and their annual injection spans several decades and has expanded to all private events held during the annual celebrations. Carib continues to be a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. The company’s support for youth and the various communities in sporting, educational and cultural activities is unmatched and unwavering.