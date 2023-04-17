Countries again urged to save revenues from CBI Programmes

COUNTRIES across the sub-region are once again being urged to save the revenues from their respective Citizenship By Investment Programmes (CBI) for rainy days and clawback their spending habits going forward.

Since the onset of the pandemic back in 2020, territories, including St. Kitts-Nevis, have utilized their respective programmes to prop up their ailing economies to the tune of millions of dollars without having to approach lending agencies such as the International Monetary Fund.

But just as the region comes out of the ravages of COVID-19, a lot of social programmes are still being sponsored through CBI programmes.

In the case of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Government has increased the number of social programmes available to the nation due to its agenda of governance.

But many of those social programmes were inherited from the previous Team Unity Administration, such as the Poverty Alleviation Programme and the Alternative Pathway Programme better known as the PEACE Programme, and they are very difficult to wean people in the short term.