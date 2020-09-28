Court orders recount of spoiled ballot in Constituency

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 25 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE High Court today (Sept. 25) ordered a recount of the rejected votes in Constituency One of the June 5th General Elections.

According to reports out of the court, Justice Trevor Warde handed down the judgment this morning, paving the way for the process to begin.The Constituency, which was won by Geoffery Hanley of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, saw the People’s Action Movement’s Ian Liburd challenging the result via an election petition.

When the dust had settled in Constituency One, Liburd lost by 24 votes.Liburd, who is the former Minister of Public Infrastructure, has often expressed confidence that he would have a successful outcome from the challenge.Speaking with SKNVibes, Liburd expressed optimism, alluding to some of the challenges encountered on election night.

READ MORE>>