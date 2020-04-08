COVID-19 cases climb to 11

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

YESTERDAY (Apr. 6), the Government announced the 11th confirmed case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Federation, when samples returned positive results for a Nevisian.

In announcing the case, Minister of Health, Senator Wendy Phipps disclosed that the patient is a 35-year-old male who is an employee in the tourism sector on Nevis.She noted that this latest case “can be described as import related”.

“The distribution of confirmed cases in the Federation – seven cases on St. Kitts and four cases on Nevis…. there are no deaths to date attributed to COVID-19,” Minster Phipps announced.She revealed that 183 people have so far been tested with 11 testing positive, 114 negative and a further 58 pending confirmation.