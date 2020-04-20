COVID-19 cases up to 15 in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE Federation has recorded an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the number to 15.

Announcement of the additional case was made today (Apr. 19) during the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) media briefing by the Junior Minister of Health, Senator Junior Phipps.

“As of today, Sunday 19th April, the Federal Ministry of Health is confirming one additional case of COVID-19.”

According to the Minister, the latest case was recorded on St. Kitts.While providing the break of the number on the two islands, 11 on St. Kitts and four on Nevis, Senator Phipps revealed that 210 people have so far tested negative with 22 samples pending.