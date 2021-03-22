Covid-19 fight: PM Harris gives strongest support to healthcare workers, urges those eligible to get vaccinated

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 19, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

As the Covid-19 vaccination rollout continues, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Thursday March 18 pledged his strongest support to healthcare workers for the work they are doing, and further advised persons eligible for vaccination to do it now while the vaccine is still available.“I want to give the strongest support to all the healthcare workers who are working so excitedly to ensure that we defeat Covid-19,” said Prime Minister Harris at a Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic and Information Session Awareness Campaign held at the recently opened Lodge/Ottley’s Community Centre in Constituency Number Seven which he represents in Parliament.

He asked those in attendance, who were drawn both from the constituency and from other areas on the island, to give all the nurses at all the health centres a special round of applause, and noted that they (nurses) are seen at work, taking the time and the patience to ensure that the health of the people comes first.“Last Saturday I visited the New Town Health Centre, as I have been doing over the last three weeks, to see who is going – yes, to encourage persons to go, but perhaps more importantly to say to the healthcare workers, the country values what you are doing.

READ MORE>>