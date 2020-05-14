COVID-19 fight: PM Harris praises citizens and residents for adhering to SR&O Regulations

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 13 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis never underestimated the coronavirus pandemic and for the dividends it is reaping now, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is praising citizens and residents who have adhered to the Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.“We have seen the most powerful, the most advanced countries brought to their knees; chaos looms elsewhere – there is no chaos here,” said Prime Minister Harris on Tuesday May 12 when he chaired the eighth in a series of the now overly popular Leadership Matters, a virtual forum series, on ZIZ Television.

“My government never underestimated this virus – we have been proactive and careful from Day One,” said Dr Harris. “We were among the first to restrict entry to travellers from high risk countries such as China. We were among the first to begin the process of holding persons in quarantine and isolation. We were among the first to close our borders.

