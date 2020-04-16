COVID-19 fight: State of Emergency to be extended; schools will not reopen on April 20

Basseterre, St.Kitts April 16, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



With two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded on Tuesday April 14, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has announced that the Cabinet of Ministers has determined it is necessary to extend the State of Emergency currently in place and to extend Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act in order to continue the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday (Tuesday April 14) the Cabinet of Ministers met for an extended period of time and received presentations and recommendations from key members of the National Working Group on COVID-19, including our leading health professionals,” said Prime Minister Harris on Wednesday April 15 in a national address on ZIZ Radio and TV, and other media outlets.