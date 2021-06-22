COVID-19 impacted TT$172M loss on Caribbean Airlines

Basseterre,St.Kiits June 21 2021(SKNVIBES)

DESPITE the reopening of borders to intra-regional travel, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) out of Trinidad and Tobago has recorded a US$25.7M loss on its books for the first quarter of 2021.

The airlines, which is heavily subsidised by the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, reported its unaudited first-quarter results today (June 21), which pointed to a TT$172.7M loss due to, among other things, the shock to air travel.In reporting the figures, CAL Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera explained that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted all aspects of lives, has caused “an unprecedented shock to air travel, resulting in border closures and reduced travel demand, as the world grappled to deal with the virus”.

Those COVID-19-factors had impacted the airlines’ operations over the last year, having a damning impact “resulting in losses of over TT$172.7m (US$25.7m) for the first quarter of 2021”.But despite the challenges during the last 12 months, the airlines was still offering services on many routes and provided repatriation flights for Caribbean citizens.

