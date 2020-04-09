COVID-19 impacted workers may qualify for Poverty Alleviation Programme assistance

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 08, 2020 (SKNIS)

Persons whose income has fallen below $3,000 per month because of the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for assistance under the government’s Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP).The PAP provides a stipend of $500 per month to households where the collective income total is $3,000 or below. It was launched successfully during a grand public ceremony at Independence Square on December 24, 2018.

At last evening’s (April 07, 2020) Leadership Matters Virtual Town Hall Meeting, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris stated that if persons are not already on the PAP, they can “make an application and there will be a determination of their case.”