Covid-19 pandemic: IICA partnering with St. Kitts and Nevis to build back better

Basseterre, St.Kitts, October 8, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As part of Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Region, the IICA Delegation in St. Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, will be launching initiatives aimed at improving food security at the grass roots on the two islands.

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, IICA through the Director General has given funding to St. Kitts and Nevis for two initiatives to assist them to recover from the pandemic,” said Ms Sharon Jones, Technical Specialist, St. Kitts and Nevis IICA Delegation. “The Ministry of Agriculture and IICA Delegation have been engaged in dialogue and actions over several weeks to help to define the actions of the food security plan.”

