COVID-19: Prime Minister Harris announces 24-hour curfew – lockdown

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 31, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising to eight, and many persons disobeying State of Emergency orders that are in place, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr the Hon Timothy Harris announced in a national address on Monday evening March 30 that there will be a 24-hour curfew in the country.“The Cabinet of Ministers has determined that, after consultation with the Police High Command, the National COVID-19 Working Group, the Chief Medical Officer and the Medical Chief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital.

“It means that the current regulations will be repealed and new regulations made in which no one except the Security Forces and other Security Personnel, the Health Care Officers, technical emergency officers of utilities including telecoms, and media personnel, will be allowed out of their residences.”