COVID-19: Prime Minister Harris announces 24-hour curfew – lockdown

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 31, 2020 (SKNVIBES)
With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising to eight, and many persons disobeying State of Emergency orders that are in place, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr the Hon Timothy Harris announced in a national address on Monday evening March 30 that there will be a 24-hour curfew in the country.“The Cabinet of Ministers has determined that, after consultation with the Police High Command, the National COVID-19 Working Group, the Chief Medical Officer and the Medical Chief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital.