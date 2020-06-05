COVID-19 Relief Fund Payments as at June 3rd, 2020

Baseterre,St.Kits June 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board hereby informs the public that as of Wednesday June 3rd, 2020, a total of $11, 099, 540* has been paid out to over 5200 applicants for the Covid 19 Relief Fund.In March 2020, a total of $15 million was allocated to assist working persons whose income has been adversely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Payments for April 2020 totalled $ 6,083,267

Payments for May 2020 totalled $ 5,016,273

*These figures are unaudited and are subject to change.Payments for approved applications will continue to be uploaded daily to the various banks and credit unions while applicants for cheque payments are required to collect cheques at the Social Security Offices in Basseterre and Pinney’s.