COVID-19 Relief Fund Payments as at May 22,2020

Basseterre St.Kitts, 25th May 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board advises the public that the second monthly disbursement of Covid 19 Relief Fund Payments begun on Wednesday May 20th, 2020. Payments for approved applications will continue to be uploaded daily in batches to the various banks and credit unions while applicants for cheque payments will be called to collect cheques in office.

As of Friday May 22nd, 2020, over 5000 applicants have been paid, with 9751 grants processed for April and May totaling $9, 496, 661.00.

*These figures are unaudited and are subject to change.

Payments for April 2020 totalled $ 5,413,543

Payments for May 2020 totalled $ 4,083,118