COVID-19 response: PAP and SS Emergency Wage Fund have received over 1,500 applications

Basseterre,St.Kitts, April 12, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



A number of persons whose incomes have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have come forward to seek assistance from the recently announced Team Unity’s stimulus package through the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) and the Social Security Emergency Wage Fund.

Reporting to the nation when he appeared on the Inside the News Programme on WINN FM hosted by Mr Clive Bacchus on Saturday April 11, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Sustainable Development, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, said that over 500 new applications had been received for the Poverty Alleviation Programme, and over 1,000 applications for the Social Security Emergency Wage Fund.