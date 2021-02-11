COVID-19 Task Force and Police criticised for perceived “double standard”

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 11 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Police Force and the COVID-19 Task Force are being criticised for the recent decision to put a lid on crowds attending sport events, despite the continuation of fetes.

A video that was recently circulated on social media showed a large gathering, which included a number of prominent members of society in attendance, not maintaining social distance or wearing face masks.This comes at a time when the authorities are said to be clamping down on large gatherings that pose a risk of being “superspreader events” with the new COVID-19 variants present in the region and has a high chance of contagion.

SKNVibes reached out to Superintendent Cromwell Henry, who is the Police Force’s representative on the National Task Force, for a comment but was unsuccessful.This media house also reached out to the Head of the Task Force, Abdias Samuel, and Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy.

