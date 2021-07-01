COVID-19 Task Force will recommend for some businesses to open so persons can prepare in the eventuality of any storm

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2021 (SKNIS)

With the threat of Invest 95L and Invest 97L tropical weather systems on the horizon, the Team-Unity Administration within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is continuing its efforts to advise and better prepare the people of the Federation.National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel, in his presentation on the virtual forum series ‘Leadership Matters’ on June 29, advised the public of the threats of the tropical waves located 650 miles off the coast of the Federation.

In the presentation, he also said that “Mr. Elmo Burke, Senior Met Officer at the St. Kitts Met Office made a presentation to the National COVID-19 Task Force on the present weather condition in the Atlantic.”He continued, “In this regard, the National COVID-19 Task Force will be making some recommendations to the Cabinet to potentially allow certain businesses to open during the days of limited operations so that persons can procure necessities to secure their homes and surroundings if such a threat arises.”

The 2021 Hurricane Season, which officially starts on June 01, indicates another above-average period with 18 named storms, 12 less than the 30 named storms in 2020.