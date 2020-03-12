COVID-19: Tips for Staying Protected & Calm

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 12 2020 (SKNVIBES)

It is normal to feel anxious about COVID-19 – a significant threat to personal health and national development. However, residents of St. Kitts and Nevis are resilient having ongoing experience preparing for and dealing with external-origin threats. The list includes seasonal hurricanes, pandemic H1N1, Chikungunya, Ebola, Zika, and the omnipresent risk of earthquakes and tsunamis.

We have to get on with their daily lives “With God in all our struggles”. COVID-19 too will pass. In the meantime, there are actions within our control.Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live (Jim Rohn). Taking good care of our bodies starts with adequate sleep – minimum 7 hours for adults, 10 – 12 hours for children. During sleep, cells and tissues undergo repair and restoration.