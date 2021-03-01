COVID-19 vaccination rollout: Over 600 persons already vaccinated, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St.Kitts, February 27, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts and Nevis, which aims at having 70 percent of its population vaccinated against Covid-19, is on track to achieve the milestone with over 600 persons having been vaccinated since Monday February 22 when the vaccine rollout was launched at the New Town Community Centre in Basseterre.“For the week so far, over 600 persons have gone to get their vaccination,” revealed Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Saturday February 27. “Over 600 persons, and ask yourself ‘600 have gone, why not me?’ What are you waiting for? So, I just want to encourage you by and large to be part of the programme and go quickly.

Prime Minister Harris gave the information at the Ottley’s hardcourts at the end of the popular Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk, which had taken participants from Bellevue to Ottley’s in Constituency Number Seven, where a special session was held sensitise walk participants and members of the general public on the importance of being vaccinated. “I just want to say that the vaccine is good for you, and that is why the entire government ministers have gone to get the vaccine.

