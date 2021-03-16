COVID-19 Vaccine Sensitization for Seniors

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Department of Community Development and Social Services will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Sensitization session for older persons between the ages of 62 and 80 years. The session will be held at the Zion Moravian Church located on Victoria Road on Thursday, 25th March 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

All older persons are encouraged to come with their questions and find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine.Kindly note that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

READ MORE>>