COVID19.GOV.KN website set up as one stop shop for all COVID-19 related news and information in St. Kitts-Nevis

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 1 2020 (SKNVIBES)

An official website, covid19.gov.kn has been set up as a One-Stop Shop for all COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 2019) related news and information in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is acutely aware of the importance of providing official, relevant, timely, and accurate information to the public as it manages the COVID-19 Pandemic that has caused major global disruption with thousands of deaths, psycho-social and mental problems, and economic downturn.

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X