CPA 110th Anniversary Creativity Competition for Youth (Update)

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 21 20219

On 3rd June 2021, an announcement was issued to all CPA Branches regarding the upcoming launch of the CPA 110th Anniversary Creativity Competition for Youth.

The full details of the competition have now been finalised, including :

• Age Categories

• Prizes

• How to enter and submission guidelines

• Types of submissions

• Selection and award process

All the necessary information for both CPA Branches and competition entrants is now available on the CPA website.Please find the information here: https://www.cpahq.org/our-networks/youth-engagement/youth-creativity-competition-2021/

