CPL presents approximately 1,500 tickets for young students to attend all matches at Warner Park

Public primary school students and young cricketers across St. Kitts and Nevis will be attending the exciting cricket matches to be staged by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from August 24 to September 04, 2022, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

At a brief handover ceremony on Monday, August 22, 2022, Chris Watson, Head of Marketing at CPL, presented close to 1,500 hundred tickets to Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer at the Ministry of Education. Valencia Syder, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, witnessed the handover. The tickets will allow 200 students per day to attend the new Sixty tournament – a 10 over competition running from August 24 to 28. One hundred tickets per day have also been set aside for students to attend the CPLT20 tournament, which features men, and for the first time, a women’s field, contesting 20 overs per side. The St. Kitts leg of the CPLT20 tournament runs from August 31 to September 04, 2022. Several tickets were also allocated for students at the respective cricket academies in St. Kitts and in Nevis.

Mr. Watson said he was looking forward to the involvement of the young people in the sport.