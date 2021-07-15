CPL to bowl off on August 26

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 14 2021(SKNVIBES)

ORGANISERS of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have confirmed that the tournament would bowl off two days earlier than proposed, as they take into account the staging of the lucrative India Premier League.

In a media release issued today (July 14), CPL explained that the tournament would be played fully at Warner Park where 33 matches would be staged, beginning on August 26.All of this comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held discussions with Cricket West Indies and the Caribbean Premier League organisers to pin down the final dates.

The BCCI held discussions following half of its IPL season was delayed due to an outbreak of the Coronavirus within several teams.They are now expected to restart three days after the end of the CPL on September 15.Most of the games will be played at the 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. timeslot with the final two days, September 11 and 12, being triple header days.

READ MORE>>