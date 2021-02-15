Crime increased on Nevis during first six weeks of 2021

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis February 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE first six weeks of the year has proven to be a challenge for the police on Nevis as they have seen an increase in the number of crimes committed on the island, with data showing a slight uptick against that of last year during the same period.

Comparative data provided by the Head of the Nevis Division, Superintendent Lyndon David, showed that 26 incidents of criminal activities were reported for the period under review, with 14 reported last year and 19 for 2019.Speaking on ZIZ Radio this morning (Feb. 15), the Superintendent highlighted that there were three major offences that were reported during that time: Malicious Damage, Larceny and Wounding.

With regards to the offence of Malicious Damage, David explained that criminals continue to break into people’s homes and they have caused significant damage to properties on the island; a growing trend that the police have seen over the period under reviewSpeaking to the offence of Larceny, the Superintendent called on the public to take precaution to ensure that they do not fall victim to the act.

