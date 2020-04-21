Crop Over, Antigua Carnival off for 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts April 20 2020 (SKNVIBES)



CULTURAL festivals across the region are taking a hit from the coronavirus as governments from two territories have cancelled the 2020 edition of their Carnivals.

The governments in Antigua and Barbuda along with Barbados yesterday (Apr. 19) confirmed that their respective festivals would not be held this year due to the nature of the current environment and the challenges of people traveling to the two islands.Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Festivals, Daryll Matthew made the announcement and explained it was agreed upon at the level of Cabinet.

“Cabinet looked at the circumstances surrounding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and agreed that the hosting of the activities at this time would not be in the best interest of the population in maintaining good health, which is the foremost priority of the government.