Cruise Line Association calls for lift of No Sail Order

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 31 2021 (SKNVIBES)

AS several cruise lines are set to begin limited sailing in the coming days, with a number of them making several regional destinations their ports, Cruise Line International Association has called on the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to lift its no sail order.

In fact, the body, which represents 95 percent of cruise lines, called for the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO) to be lifted “and allow for the planning of a phased resumption of cruise operations from U.S. ports by the beginning of July”. With that in mind, Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant, in response to SKNVibes’ question about preparation for the reopening of the section, explained that everything was being done to ensure that when that time comes everything would be in place.

He revealed that his Ministry has been engaging the cruise lines on a weekly basis to determine when they would return to St. Kitts and Nevis.“And so, we wait on the CDC in the US to make the decision. While they are making the decision, we are getting ourselves ready to make sure that when the green light is on we are ready to roll in St. Kitts and Nevis.

