CSEC Results to be released in September

OFFICIALS at the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) have indicated that the 2022 May/June results would be made public on September 5, in keeping with its targeted release date.

The start of this year’s examinations was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also the delay in some students returning to the classroom due to outbreaks within several territories around the region.

CXC informed that it has been working “assiduously at completing the Marking and Grading process for the timely release of this year’s examination results”.

That is consistent with the announced schedule for release during the last week of August or the first week of September.

Against that backdrop, the regional body announced that preliminary results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) would be released in St. Lucia on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Regional Ministries of Education will receive the preliminary results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 to review and provide feedback as necessary, in preparation for a joint meeting of Ministries on Friday, September 2, 2022.