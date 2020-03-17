Cuba To The Rescue

Basseterre St.Kitts March 16 2020 (WINNFM)

Cuba says it has enough reserves of an antiviral drug which has been used to treat COVID-19 in China, to cover the island’s demand and also that of other countries.Eduardo Martinez, president of the state group BioCubaFarma said on Friday that Havana is receiving requests from a large group of countries that are asking to make it available to them.

Martinez said that Cuba can supply the drug without risking the quantities required for the country.According to Radio Havana, the company manufactures the antiviral Interferon alpha 2B, which has been combined with other drugs to treat the Coronavirus.It has reportedly been produced since January at the Chinese-Cuban plant ChangHeber in the Chinese province of Jilin.

