Cuban medical team utilized at hospitals and clinics in St. Kitts-Nevis, says Dr Wilkinson

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 13, 2020 (SKNIS)
The extensive preparations by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to mitigate against a local outbreak of COVID-19 included seeking the support of health professionals from the Republic of Cuba to assist the medical response team. The National COVID-19 Task Force strategy of quarantining and testing suspected cases as well as extensively tracing their contacts has helped to flatten the curve and successfully control the first wave of the coronavirus. The twin-island federation recorded 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 14 patients officially recovered to date. There are zero deaths and zero hospitalisations except for two earlier cases who were briefly hospitalised in Nevis out of an abundance of caution.