Culinary School At Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Park Hyatt St Kitts is accepting applications for the Federation’s first five-star Culinary School.

The Culinary School will cover all the fundamentals of professional cooking, including pastry and baking, and is expected to be approximately two (2) weeks long. Upon successful completion, each participant will receive a certificate and the opportunity to interview for the On-Call kitchen brigade at the hotel and join our team.

This is NOT a paid internship; it is an opportunity for persons to DEVELOP and LEARN!

We are looking forward to welcoming you to this unique opportunity.

The position is posted on our careers site: www.hyatt.com/careers as Culinary Apprentice.

Monday September 26 – Friday October 7, 2022 9:00am– 4:00pm