Culturama 47 rescheduled to Independence holiday weekend in September

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 13, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Nevis Culturama 47 events have been rescheduled from the traditional August holiday weekend and will instead be celebrated over the Independence holiday weekend in September.During an address in the Nevis Island Assembly on July 13, 2021, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), revealed the changes in plans for hosting Nevis’ 2021 summer festival, in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the lockdown that we would have had last week it halted practically everything. We had already gotten permission from the COVID-19 Task Force to proceed with our events, some of them would have been virtual of course but because of the lockdown and the non-rehearsal for some of the activities, we had to cancel what we were planning. We had to cancel the Mr. Kool and the Swimwear Competition that was scheduled for this year.We had scaled back our activities but I think I can say and I believe that persons will be happy to hear that even though we had to cancel what we were planning for late July early August, that you will be having some semblance of Culturama over the Independence Holiday weekend.

