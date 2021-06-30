Culturama Committee cancels two events

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 30 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE Nevis Culturama Committee (NCC) has pulled the plug on two of its scheduled events for this year’s festival due to the current regulations in place.

The Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contests have been cancelled, according to a statement from the NCC. “The public is hereby notified that due to the current statutory provisions relating to the restriction of movement as a result of an outbreak of the Covid-19 Virus, the Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest scheduled to take place on the 1st day of August, 2021 has been cancelled,” the NCC said in a media statement.

The Federation, over the last month, saw a major outbreak of the Coronavirus on the island of St. Kitts, prompting the Government to implement strict measures to combat its spread.Amongst the measures implemented were strict curfew, ticketing for persons found not wearing masks in public places, and a 24-hour lockdown.

