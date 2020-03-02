Cup Fest International Education Fair to be held in St. Kitts

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

This communication seeks to inform you about an international college and university education fair which is scheduled to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis on March 7th, 2020 as part of the CUP Fest International Education Fair Caribbean tour. CUP Fest Education fairs are organised by The Student Centre, a Caribbean based higher education business and span across various Eastern Caribbean countries.

CUP Fest Education fairs feature institutions from major study destinations showcasing educational opportunities to students in our region. This year, the tour in March will feature institutions from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Europe and Canada. Following a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in 2019 via our partner, the High Commission of Canada in Barbados, for the first time.

