Curfew in St. Kitts and Nevis is now 2:00am to 4:59am under new Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations that shall expire at 4:59am on August 29th

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has published The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 13) Regulations, 2020, which came into operation today, Saturday, August 8th at 5:00am and shall expire at 4:59am on Saturday, August 29th, 2020.The curfew now in effect – 2:00am until 4:59am – has been reduced by two hours; the curfew used to be from 12:00 midnight until 4:59am.

This means that the public will be allowed to move freely, and businesses and enterprises will be allowed to operate, from 5:00am of one day to 1:59am of the following day. Social distancing and physical distancing protocols still apply, and establishments are expected to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate them (as laid out in Regulation/Section 7).The Regulations now reference a “first phase of reopening” and the specifics are set out in Regulation 19. Once the respective minimum standards are adhered to, in accordance with Schedule Three (III) and Schedule Four (IV) Part I, privately run Early Childhood Education Centers and Hotels may apply for approval to reopen during a first phase reopening period.

READ MORE>>